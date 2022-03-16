UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,034 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Fulton Financial worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,409 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 52.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 111,404 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 130,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

FULT opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.