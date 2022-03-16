UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Fulton Financial worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,980,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,415,000 after buying an additional 89,159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 108,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 93.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 361,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

