UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 203,276 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $9,517,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 150,004 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 275,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 115.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 97,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

PBH opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.