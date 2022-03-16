UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 16,657 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amkor Technology worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,400. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

