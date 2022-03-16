UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,798 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of BankUnited worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,947,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BKU stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.