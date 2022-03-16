UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,763 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

