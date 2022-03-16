UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 6,046 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE:ANF opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

