UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Associated Banc worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Associated Banc by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

