UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Chimera Investment worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

CIM stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

