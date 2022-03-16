UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 39.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.11. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

