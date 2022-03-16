UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Steven Madden worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $132,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $235,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

SHOO opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

