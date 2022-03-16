UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,100,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 89,750 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 696,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

