UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,567,000 after buying an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,759,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after buying an additional 255,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 909,454 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,830 shares of company stock worth $3,069,826 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

