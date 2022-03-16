UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.04 Million Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sonos worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sonos by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the third quarter worth $752,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the third quarter worth $1,621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,447,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 16.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

