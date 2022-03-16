UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 4.06.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

