UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Blackbaud worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 143.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 359.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

