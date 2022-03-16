UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPX FLOW worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

