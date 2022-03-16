UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 76,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

CNO stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

