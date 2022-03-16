UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.28 Million Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of BankUnited worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $230,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKU opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

BKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

