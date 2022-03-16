UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.29 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Franklin Electric worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 227.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.25.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

