UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,566,000 after buying an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,248,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,723. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

