UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

