UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after buying an additional 1,451,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 2,863,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after buying an additional 97,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 51.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 593,687 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

