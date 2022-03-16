UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.47 Million Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Veoneer worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veoneer by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Veoneer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth $1,267,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.24. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Veoneer ( NYSE:VNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Veoneer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veoneer news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

