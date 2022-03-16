UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Switch worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth $4,897,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Switch by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,985,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after buying an additional 359,739 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Switch by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Switch stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 542.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Switch Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.