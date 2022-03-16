UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after buying an additional 1,452,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after buying an additional 1,228,297 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after buying an additional 1,202,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,542,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after buying an additional 621,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.96.

NYSE OVV opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

