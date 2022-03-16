UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 14,700 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.22% of LendingTree worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,610,000 after acquiring an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 59,104 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.44.

TREE stock opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.54. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.97 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

