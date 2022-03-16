UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 31,682 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 909,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,972 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 673,815 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 153.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,002 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,826 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFM stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

