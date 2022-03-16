UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 34,700 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Chimera Investment worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 78,545 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 479,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 150,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

CIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

