UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,277 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Walker & Dunlop worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth approximately $15,293,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 132,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.20. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

About Walker & Dunlop (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.