UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,760 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIT opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $109.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

