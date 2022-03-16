UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 6,843 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,018.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BECN opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

BECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

