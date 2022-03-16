UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Amkor Technology worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMKR. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,868,000 after buying an additional 1,493,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $5,160,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 76.1% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $4,266,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,400 over the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

