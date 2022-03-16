UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Hillenbrand worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $4,685,580.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

