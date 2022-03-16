UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,857 shares of company stock worth $2,443,890. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

