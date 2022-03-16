UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Summit Materials worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after buying an additional 88,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after buying an additional 1,011,497 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,779,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,830,000 after buying an additional 92,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,027,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after buying an additional 77,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.