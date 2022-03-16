UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,867 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 794,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $11,991,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 377,741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 374,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 344,030 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,857 shares of company stock worth $2,443,890. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

NYSE:MUR opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

