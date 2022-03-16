UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 17,140 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,958,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 429.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 129,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE:TRI opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $86.86 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.