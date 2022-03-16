UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,688,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 517,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,158,000 after buying an additional 95,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 49.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

In other news, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

