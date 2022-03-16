UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,405,000 after purchasing an additional 826,153 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 114.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 517,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE SXT opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

In other news, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

