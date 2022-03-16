UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,529 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

