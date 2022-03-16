UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,628 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 130,295.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after buying an additional 210,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 191,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,451 shares of company stock worth $1,529,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

