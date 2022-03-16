UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,553 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Blackbaud worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

