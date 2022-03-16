UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,671 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of ALLETE worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,699,000 after purchasing an additional 131,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,094,000 after purchasing an additional 93,157 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,176,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

