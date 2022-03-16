UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,671 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ALLETE worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ALLETE by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

