UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,113 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 4.06.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

