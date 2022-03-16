UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Avista worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avista by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avista by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Avista by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Avista by 97,278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $629,299. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

