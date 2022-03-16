UBS Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €266.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) received a €266.00 ($292.31) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MEURV. Barclays set a €299.00 ($328.57) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($354.95) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($278.02) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($356.04) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €292.00 ($320.88).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($219.78).

