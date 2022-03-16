Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UURAF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

Get Ucore Rare Metals alerts:

About Ucore Rare Metals (Get Rating)

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.