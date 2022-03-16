Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RARE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,749 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

