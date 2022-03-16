Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RARE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,749 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.